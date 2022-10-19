Torremolinos starts repair and improvement of popular picnic and barbecue area in pine forest The Pinar de los Manantiales project will improve the functionality, safety and durability of the permanent cooking areas - but the number of them will be reduced

As part of the Avante Torremolinos scheme, the town hall has announced a project to renovate the facilities of the Pinar de los Manantiales pine forest, an area which is popular with families for picnics and barbecues.

The project, which is included in the Urban and Integrated Sustainable Strategy plan (EDUSI), will include the cleaning and repair of the permanent barbecues to improve functionality, safety and durability. In order to expand the recreational areas, the barbecues will be reduced from eight to four.

Members of the town hall visited the site earlier this week to assess the renovation project, which will also include the repair of urban furniture and the drinking water fountains, along with the installation of new signs informing visitors of the rules and regulations of the area.

With an investment of more than 48,000 euros, and with the co-financing of the European Regional Development Fund (FEDER), this action seeks to improve the existing facilities instead of destroying them and replacing them with new elements.

The recreation area, situated next to the feria ground, is extremely busy during the romeria, and thousands of people also flock to the forest during weekends and bank holidays to enjoy the facilities with their families.