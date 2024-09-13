Penguin chicks hatch on the Costa as part of conservation project unique in Andalucía

Lorena Ciz Benalmádena Friday, 13 September 2024, 12:44 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Staff at Selwo Marina in Benalmádena have been celebrating two special new arrivals at the park's penguin house this summer.

Opi and Rico, chicks of the macaroni and gentoo species respectively, have hatched as part of Selwo's breeding and conservation programme, unique in Andalucía. The macaroni chick is especially significant.

"We haven't had a chick of this penguin species for years, so the birth is great news, the keepers are happy," said Craig Allum, head of conservation at Selwo Marina.