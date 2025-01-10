Paul 'El Punky', a true legend of the Torremolinos nightlife scene dies

Juan Soto Malaga Friday, 10 January 2025, 11:39 Compartir

The nightlife scene of Torremolinos will shine a little less bright from today due to the death of Paul 'El Punky', a true legend of the Costa del Sol's nightlife and one of the most beloved characters of the alternative music scene. His popularity was so great that even Danza Invisible dedicated a song to him.

A DJ and owner of several local bars during the 1980s, Paul was one of the first to introduce punk music to the Costa del Sol. He started working as a bartender at Tropicana, but soon made the leap to the clubbing and nightlife scene, which he never left.

Paul was born in 1950 and got into the nightlife scene by playing at Hardy's and the Cactus in the late 70s. He later moved to the Disney, although his big business was La Luna de España, an establishment that was hugely popular with the more alternative crowd on the coast and became a reference point for the bohemian rocker crowd.

Paul is the protagonist of the song 'Él es un Bazar', composed by Danza Invisible in 1991, which speaks of both his image and his business.

Those who knew and loved him say that he was a flamboyant but endearing character. Lutz Petry, one of his friends, said, "Despite his image, which at first was a bit off-putting, he was fun to be around and he livened up all the parties. In fact, he was one of those people who got on with everyone and had friends in all the urban tribes."

The Malaga singer Javier Ojeda remembers that he met him at Hardy's, where Danza Invisible performed their second concert. "I remember perfectly well that they even paid us with a case of beer," he says. With deep regret, he said that Paul has been and will be one of the most beloved characters of Torremolinos. "He was an emblematic character and has dedicated his whole life to the party."

Following the news of his death, numerous artists from the Malaga scene have shared their grief on social media networks. Javier Martín Aguilar, the president of the Malaga Blues Society, has shared several images along with a fragment of the lyrics of Danza's song and the phrase "I feel that the city... the world will not be the same without you".

Ricardo Texidó, drummer and founder of Danza Invisible, also expressed his condolences. "I remember his three-tower house in Torremolinos, where I later bought a flat, and where he prepared some tremendous meals."

One of his last public appearances was, in fact, last summer at the farewell concert held by the Malaga group in his hometown. "Whenever we performed, he wanted to join us and he always jumped up and down in the front row as a reminder of those years, which were his best," Ojeda said

The funeral of Paul 'El Punky' took place on Friday 10 January.