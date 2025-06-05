Work starts to improve electricity supply for 6,000 residents of Benalmádena Costa

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Thursday, 5 June 2025, 11:28 Compartir

Year after year when the summer arrives the hoteliers and shopkeepers of Benalmádena start to worry, especially those on the coastal strip and located around Avenida de las Palmeras, an area with a multitude of restaurants and bars. Last year, during the main peaks of holiday activity in July and August, power cuts lasted for days, some of them for up to 30 hours at a time. The previous year, the situation was similar. This resulted in the loss of stock, loss of customers and the corresponding economic damage to these businesses.

But this year it seems that the situation will change because the electricity company Endesa is to start work to improve the supply in certain areas of Benalmádena Costa. Specifically, the company is going to work on the medium voltage lines on the N-340, in the section between Avenida de las Palmeras and El Bil Bil castle, which also affects Calle Albatros.

In this area, according to Endesa, a new medium voltage cable will be laid which will increase the current capacity and therefore improve supply to approximately 6,000 of the company's customers, all of them in the coastal area of Benalmádena.

The new 330-metre cable represents an investment of approximately 55,000 euros for work that requires trenching along the N-340, which is the road that channels all the traffic from the coast. The work is about to start and is expected to last approximately one month, so, given the increase in visitors to the area at this time of year, an action plan has been organised to ensure the least possible impact on traffic.

According to Benalmádena town hall, one of the lanes of the N-340 will be closed from the 2nd to the 6th and from the 9th to the 11th of June, although "at weekends no work will be carried out and the road will be open to traffic".

Calle Albatros will be partially cut off between 11 and 13 June and all the parking spaces on this road cannot be used between 2 and 20 June. "These works are necessary to modernise the electricity supply on the coast," said the council.

Letters and meetings

It should be remembered that during the last two years, Benalmádena council, and specifically the mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, has sent letters and held meetings with the company to demand improvements and investments to avoid the saturation of the supplies when the municipality doubles or even triples its population. In the summer of 2023, the company promised to make improvements during the winter of 2023 to 2024, but the summer of 2024 arrived and they had not been made. It remains to be seen how events unfold during the next few weeks.