One in four workers in Torremolinos is self-employed, according to data released by the town hall. This includes data on social security affiliation, which, as municipal sources said, "are the best in history". The data from the ministry of inclusion, social security and migration shows 25,737 workers, a figure that represents a year-on-year increase of four per cent, with 113 more than in the same month in 2024. Of this total, the self-employed numbered 5,895. This places Torremolinos, according to the Institute of statistics and cartography of Andalucía, as one of the municipalities of more than 10,000 inhabitants with the highest percentage of self-employed workers, 22.9 per cent of the total.

Torremolinos has ended September with the incorporation of a total of 305 people into the labour market compared to the same period in 2024. This represents a year-on-year reduction of 6.6 per cent to 4,304 unemployed people, while in the ninth month of 2024 there were 4,609, according to data from the Argos observatory of the Andalusian regional government.

Last month's figure is the best employment figure since September 2008, when the town registered 4,294 job seekers.

1,424 contracts were registered in the municipality, with a month-on-month increase of 14.93 per cent, 185 more than in August and a positive year-on-year variation of 0.35 per cent. The hotel and catering and commerce sectors were the main economic activities in terms of the number of contracts registered last month.