Last year's event attracted more than 1,000 runners. SUR.
New Year&#039;s Eve fun run in Torremolinos returns to help needy families
Charity

New Year's Eve fun run in Torremolinos returns to help needy families

The San Silvestre run, now in its seventh year, is open to all, and runners are asked to donate non-perishable food, clothes, toys or books, which will be distributed among local families in danger of social exclusion

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 15:12

Torremolinos will again see out the year on 31 December with the San Silvestre fun run, an initiative that is part of the town’s programme of cultural and sports activities organised for the festive season.

The run, which was announced by sports councillor Ramón Alcaide, will begin in Plaza de Federico García Lorca at 11am, and follow a three-kilometre route through the town centre and onto the finish line in Plaza de la Nogalera.

The event, now in its seventh year, is open to all, and runners are asked to donate non-perishable food, clothes, toys or books, which will be distributed among local families in danger of social exclusion by the association Manantial Aguaviva.

Last year's event attracted more than 1,000 runners, and the town hall is hoping to beat this figure this year in order to help more needy families.

As in previous years, many of the runners are expected to participate in fancy dress.

Registration can be made on www.pruebaspopulares.pmdt.es or on the day of the event from 10.30am.

“Torremolinos ends the year with the celebration of the San Silvestre, a run in which fun is guaranteed because a festive character will prevail,” the councillor said.

