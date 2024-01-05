Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Luis Miguel Labrado and Juan Antonio Lara on one of the buses. SUR
New campaign launched to promote &#039;new-look&#039; Benalmádena as a flagship destination on the Costa del Sol
Tourism

New campaign launched to promote 'new-look' Benalmádena as a flagship destination on the Costa del Sol

The advertising campaign on the back of City Sightseeing Spain buses in Malaga will last for three months

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Friday, 5 January 2024, 10:45

Compartir

As part of its latest promotional campaign to consolidate the Benalmadena brand as a first-class tourist destination, the town hall has announced that it will use tourist buses that operate in Malaga to attract visitors who are staying in the city.

The advertising campaign will last for three months and consists of placing various images of the “new-look” Benalmádena on the back of tourist buses.

The town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, visited the city on Thursday to see some of the buses, where he was met by the director of operations of the company, City Sightseeing Spain, Luis Miguel Labrado.

“With this action, we take another step forward in the tourism strategy that we are carrying out to promote our destination and consolidate it as a flagship on the Costa del Sol,” Lara said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Rafael Nadal through to tennis quarter-finals in Brisbane
  2. 2 How one of the noisiest Three Kings traditions in Malaga province started
  3. 3 Compass Clinic grand opening
  4. 4 Troubled former residential care building in Benalmádena finally sold despite demolition threat
  5. 5 New campaign launched to promote 'new-look' Benalmádena as a flagship destination on the Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad