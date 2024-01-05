New campaign launched to promote 'new-look' Benalmádena as a flagship destination on the Costa del Sol

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 5 January 2024, 10:45 Compartir Copiar enlace

As part of its latest promotional campaign to consolidate the Benalmadena brand as a first-class tourist destination, the town hall has announced that it will use tourist buses that operate in Malaga to attract visitors who are staying in the city.

The advertising campaign will last for three months and consists of placing various images of the “new-look” Benalmádena on the back of tourist buses.

The town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, visited the city on Thursday to see some of the buses, where he was met by the director of operations of the company, City Sightseeing Spain, Luis Miguel Labrado.

“With this action, we take another step forward in the tourism strategy that we are carrying out to promote our destination and consolidate it as a flagship on the Costa del Sol,” Lara said.