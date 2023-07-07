New business association launched in Benalmádena

The Círculo de Empresarios de Torremolinos (CET) has joined forces with its neighbour to create a new branch of the association in Benalmádena

The new branch will be officially inaugurated at the Hotel Palmasol on Thursday 20 July.

Trigueros pointed out that the project has been supported by many of the municipality's business owners: those interested in attending the CEB presentation must confirm their attendance by email (ceb@cebenalmadena.es).

“The Círculo de Empresarios de Benalmádena project was born with the aim of becoming one of the reference platforms and meeting points for businessmen and the self-employed,” Trigueros said.