Nearly 800 hotel guests evacuated due to fire at Holiday World complex on Costa del Sol

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Thursday, 5 December 2024, 23:20 | Updated 23:26h.

A total of 794 guests at the Polynesia hotel, one of the accommodation blocks that make up the Holiday World complex in Benalmadena on the Costa del Sol, have had to be evacuated due to a fire that apparently originated on the terrace of the building.

According to the municipal fire chief in Benalmádena, David Bañasco, although the flames were extinguished in a short period of time, the amount of smoke accumulated inside the building forced the precautionary evacuation of the hotel as it reached contaminant levels.

The general manager of Holiday World, Mari Francis Peñarroya, explained that the cause of the fire could have been a poorly extinguished cigarette butt and she praised the speed it was extinguished, both on the part of the hotel's security team and the town's fire brigade and police forces.

According to Peñarroya, despite the evacuation, the hotel's guests are being attended to relatively normally, so that by late in the afternoon the hotel was serving dinner to guests outside.

Among the options being considered by the management of the Holiday World complex is the possibility that the guests can soon return to their rooms or if not, the relocation of them to other parts of the complex or even in other nearby hotels. It will be up to the fire brigade to determine how long the evacuation order should last, depending on the presence of smoke in the building.