Motorcyclist dies following accident in Torremolinos

Malaga
Monday, 15 July 2024, 09:30
A 58-year-old motorcyclist died on Sunday (14 July) following a road traffic accident in Torremolinos, according to 112 Andalucía.
The accident happened on Avenida Manuel Fraga Iribarne at 3.45pm, when there was a collision between a motorbike and a vehicle at a junction near the offices of a coach company.
Local Police and the 061 health emergency services attended the accident but, despite giving medical assistance, could only certify the death of the motorcyclist at the scene.
