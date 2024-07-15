Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Motorcyclist dies following accident in Torremolinos
112 incident

The 58-year-old victim was in a collision with another vehicle on Avenida Manuel Fraga on Sunday

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 15 July 2024, 09:30

A 58-year-old motorcyclist died on Sunday (14 July) following a road traffic accident in Torremolinos, according to 112 Andalucía.

The accident happened on Avenida Manuel Fraga Iribarne at 3.45pm, when there was a collision between a motorbike and a vehicle at a junction near the offices of a coach company.

Local Police and the 061 health emergency services attended the accident but, despite giving medical assistance, could only certify the death of the motorcyclist at the scene.

