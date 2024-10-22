More than 120 people of 24 different nationalities have already used new legal advice service in Torremolinos

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 15:47 | Updated 16:01h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos town hall has announced that its new legal guidance service for foreigners, which was launched in July, has served more than 120 people of 24 different nationalities. The service is available every Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 1.30pm and is offered by an expert lawyer, although it is necessary to make an appointment through the Torremolinos Despega app, or at the social services department of the town hall.

The legal advisory service works in collaboration with the social services department, which is responsible for producing social integration reports. Legal guidance involves providing individualised assistance to each user, informing them of the necessary requirements aimed at regularising their status in Spain. This includes aspects related to employment, education, family reunification, modifications of residence and work permits for employed or long-term residents, student visas, nationality applications and asylum, among other things.

Likewise, it also involves providing this service to European Union citizens and their families, offering guidance on entry, free movement, and residence in Spain for citizens of EU Member States and other countries. Specifically, information on the EU Citizen Certificate, permanent residence for EU citizens, and family reunification of EU citizens.

Since this service was launched, most enquiries have been related to the requirements for social and family ties, followed by those concerning the EU citizen family card, student permits, and the requirements for nationality and education.