Benalmádena mayor (c) during Sunday's event. SUR.
Mayor takes part in Benalmádena marina rowing event to support fight against breast cancer
Health

Mayor takes part in Benalmádena marina rowing event to support fight against breast cancer

The Pink Voyage was organised to help promote the organisations, projects and people dedicated to the fight against the disease

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Monday, 16 October 2023, 15:14

Compartir

The municipal water company in Benalmádena (Emabesa) hosted the Pink Voyage on Sunday 15 October, an initiative aimed at promoting the objective of collaborating with organisations, projects and people dedicated to the fight against breast cancer.

Under the slogan 'Sailing against breast cancer', the event included a row from the yacht club and around Benalmádena marina, in which Mayor Juan Antonio Lara and several members of his council team participated.

Subsequently, a talk was organised at the nautical club, which was chaired by the mayor, who stressed the need to promote events of this type, because they “give greater visibility” to the “vital fight” against the disease.

Remarking on the success of this year’s event, Lara said he hoped that this would now be an initiative that will be repeated in the future.

The campaign was sponsored by several local associations, including Innoben and Mundo Velero, and also had the collaboration of the Ecomar foundation, TCT Photography, the Torremolinos Rowing Club and the Torrebermeja Benalmádena Rowing Club.

