Mayor shows support for Benalmádena's festive cultural and charitable initiatives

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Tuesday, 12 December 2023, 13:41 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The mayor of Benalmadena, Juan Antonio Lara, and members of his council team were out and about in the streets of Arroyo de la Miel last weekend to support various events that were organised by the Brotherhood of Nuestra Señora del Rocío.

The activities included the procession of the Immaculate Conception, which took place on Friday; while on Saturday, the mayor launched this year’s Carreta Solidaria campaign, an initiative to collect non-perishable food to be distributed among local families in danger of social exclusion during the festive season. The food collection was part of the Caritas campaign, ‘Where there is love there is charity’.

According to data provided by the brotherhood, more than 400 kilos of non-perishable food was collected thanks to the generosity of businesses, residents and visitors.

Lara pointed out that the town hall “is firmly committed” to promoting local traditions and to giving “visibility” to charitable initiatives to help those in need, especially during the Christmas period.

The mayor also attended the inauguration of the municipal nativity scene (belén), which this year has been located in Pueblosol, and not, as in previous years, in the Casa de Cultura.