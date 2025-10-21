Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Benalmádena mayor Juan Antonio Lara at the Hindu temple on Monday. SUR
Community spirit

Benalmádena mayor praises 'cultural unity and coexistence' of local Hindu community

Juan Antonio Lara visited the religious temple in La Paloma park to join the Diwali festival of lights celebrations

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 13:19

The Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, accompanied by other members of the local council, as well as a large delegation from Torremolinos town hall, visited on Monday (20 October) the Hindu Temple, located in La Paloma park, to join the Hindu community in celebrating the Diwali festival of lights. The local Hindu community was celebrating the beginning of the new year according to the lunar calendar with various events that Lara said demonstrate that Benalmádena is "a place of reference, integration, peace and friendship".

During his visit, the mayor highlighted the importance of the Hindu community in the town and thanked the community’s president, Sunil Tharani, for the “excellent organisation” of the event. He also commended his contribution to multiculturalism and social harmony in the municipality.

“This event is a fine example of cultural unity and coexistence in our town. Benalmádena is a place of reference, integration and peace,” the mayor said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol Parador closes doors for two years as 23m euro refurb set to start
  2. 2 Carlos Alcaraz swept aside by Jannik Sinner in Six Kings Slam final
  3. 3 Blogging about the wealth of tourist attractions in the Axarquía area of the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 HM Customs recovers 99 petrol containers after high-speed boat chase off Gibraltar
  5. 5 The mysteries of nature comes to life: Bioparc Fuengirola celebrates a wild and magical Halloween
  6. 6 Lions support group gets into stride for annual diabetes awareness walk
  7. 7 Eastern Costa del Sol residents protest over library closure

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Benalmádena mayor praises 'cultural unity and coexistence' of local Hindu community

Benalmádena mayor praises &#039;cultural unity and coexistence&#039; of local Hindu community