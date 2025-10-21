Benalmádena mayor praises 'cultural unity and coexistence' of local Hindu community

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 13:19 Share

The Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, accompanied by other members of the local council, as well as a large delegation from Torremolinos town hall, visited on Monday (20 October) the Hindu Temple, located in La Paloma park, to join the Hindu community in celebrating the Diwali festival of lights. The local Hindu community was celebrating the beginning of the new year according to the lunar calendar with various events that Lara said demonstrate that Benalmádena is "a place of reference, integration, peace and friendship".

During his visit, the mayor highlighted the importance of the Hindu community in the town and thanked the community’s president, Sunil Tharani, for the “excellent organisation” of the event. He also commended his contribution to multiculturalism and social harmony in the municipality.

“This event is a fine example of cultural unity and coexistence in our town. Benalmádena is a place of reference, integration and peace,” the mayor said.