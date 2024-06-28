Malaga bar association choir to mark two decades with concert in aid of Cudeca

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 28 June 2024, 08:21 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Cudeca Foundation has announced that the Coro del ICA de Málaga 'José Luis Rueda' (choir of the Malaga bar association) will celebrate its twentieth anniversary with a charity concert at the Joan Hunt Auditorium in Benalmádena on Saturday 6 July.

The choir will perform a varied repertoire of music, along with a special tribute entitled Andrew Lloyd Webber in Concert, which will honour some of the English composer’s greatest West End and Broadway songs.

The concert, which starts at 7.30pm, not only celebrates the trajectory of this popular choir, but also serves to support the work of the palliative care charity.

Tickets are now on sale at the price of ten euros and can be purchased through this link.