Major crash involving passenger plane on the Costa del Sol simulated to test emergency response in the event of a disaster

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 12:22

The Junta de Andalucía, along with Malaga Airport operators, Aena, and the emergency services, organised a large-scale training drill on Tuesday (5 March) to test the response mechanisms that would be put in place in the event of a major aviation accident on the Costa del Sol.

The exercise, in which more than 300 people participated, recreated a passenger plane crash in a mountainous area close to the airport in the municipality of Torremolinos.

The recreation was based on the scenario of a pilot losing control after his aircraft struck a large flock of birds, causing the plane to plunge into an area that was difficult to access, and also causing a forest fire in the process.

The drill was part of an initiative organised by the Territorial Emergency Plan of Andalucía (PTEAnd) and the Emergency Plan of Malaga Airport, and was designed to establish the response at the regional level and the deployment in the provincial areas in situations of serious risk or disaster.

Among the objectives of the exercise was to check the operation of the emergency plans, the operation and effectiveness of the communications systems, as well as the response and coordination of the people who would be involved in the case of an actual disaster.

Assistance to victims and relatives, the proper functioning of the advanced command post (PMA) and the verification of the activation and mobilisation procedures of the operatives and emergency services involved were other aspects evaluated during the drill. A mock crisis room was also set up at the airport for the care of survivors, as well as the relatives of the 'injured' and 'deceased'.

Essential mechanisms set in motion

The regional authority stressed that carrying out this type of exercise “is essential so that all the mechanisms that are set in motion when this type of emergency occurs are perfectly tuned and ready”.

“This exercise guarantees the best response to the public in situations in which we need all those involved to give the best of themselves. We hope to never have to implement what has been rehearsed today, but it will give us the peace of mind of being prepared for scenarios as complex as a plane crash,” the delegate of Junta de Andalucía in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, said.