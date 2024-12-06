Benalmádena wants to change the image of its beaches by 2025

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Friday, 6 December 2024, 16:44

Although it is not beach season, the Costa del Sol is starting to prepare for the summer of 2025 and Benalmádena has set itself the goal of changing the image of its coastline for the new year. To achieve this, the installation of new signage and information boards is being completed on the main beaches, which will replace signs that are nearly a decade old.

One of the most important changes will be the incorporation of a public address system, like the one already in place in other neighbouring municipalities, such as Fuengirola. This system will reinforce safety, as it will allow bathers to be warned in real time of important changes in the state of the sea or any other type of circumstance.

According to the councillor for beaches, Presi Aguilera, the public address contract will be put out to tender at the beginning of next year with a view to having the equipment installed and working by early summer.

What is already in the contracting phase are steps to create paths in the sand that in many cases will replace the wooden walkways at the points where they are in the worst condition. "The concrete walkways are an important change of image, they are very heavy, very difficult to move and convey an image of quality," said the councillor.

The current contract foresees an investment of 500,000 euros in these steps, which will be progressively installed on all the beaches.

Another new feature will be the installation of 'solmáforos', or traffic lights that measure ultraviolet radiation levels, alerting the public through a code based on five colours, determined by the World Health Organisation. The town hall plans to invest 57,000 euros in this service.

All this with a time horizon of 2025 because for the summer of 2026 several projects are already being studied, such as the creation of new accesses to the beaches of Santa Ana and Fuente de la Salud, two of the most frequented beaches in the municipality.

Post-Dana clean-up

After the massive arrival of reeds and other waste on the coast during the Dana, Benalmádena took the opportunity to take stock of the clean-up work carried out. In total, more than 1,327 tonnes have been removed, which has meant 224 hours of constant work by two machines and 150 hours of overtime by the workers to dispose of more than 1,010 tonnes of reeds exclusively.

At the moment, more than 95 per cent of the total accumulated on the beaches of the municipality has already been collected, said the councillor, with algae accounting for between ten and 15 per cent of the total.

"The volume accumulated from the sea and the rivers has reached the beaches of the whole province, including Benalmádena, where we worked very hard with the passage of the first Dana, and now we are finishing collecting everything left by the passage of the second one," Aguilera said.

In a second phase, it remains to be assessed which beaches need to be regenerated, along the lines of what was done before the summer in Torrevigía. Even so, Aguilera said she was in favour of carrying out a preliminary study to "tell us why the tide tends to damage certain parts of the coast more" and therefore determine the best solutions for each one of them.