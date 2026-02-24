LGBT+ football championship suspended over participant's 'transphobic behaviour'

Víctor Rojas Tuesday, 24 February 2026, 14:33 Share

An LGBT+ football championship in Torremolinos came to an abrupt end on 21 February after one of the participants demonstrated "transphobic behaviour" towards two players from the rival Titrans team.

"We condemn the comments about our physical appearance and the state of our transition, as each choice is different, unique and above all, ours," the Titrans team said in a statement.

"As much as we create environments to fight against LGBTphobia, prejudiced ideas continue to exist. I don't know if it's because of education, culture or whatever," President of Diversport Torremolinos Sara Pérez told the media.

Pérez said that "it made no sense to continue playing, regardless of who'd win", as the championship no longer represented LGBT+ values. Titrans have thanked the event managers and the teams that withdrew from the championship for their support.