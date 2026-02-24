Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Titrans team during a competition in Madrid. Titrans
LGBT+

LGBT+ football championship suspended over participant's 'transphobic behaviour'

Organiser Diversport Torremolinos says "it made no sense to continue" after incident at event designed to combat discrimination

Víctor Rojas

Víctor Rojas

Tuesday, 24 February 2026, 14:33

An LGBT+ football championship in Torremolinos came to an abrupt end on 21 February after one of the participants demonstrated "transphobic behaviour" towards two players from the rival Titrans team.

"We condemn the comments about our physical appearance and the state of our transition, as each choice is different, unique and above all, ours," the Titrans team said in a statement.

"As much as we create environments to fight against LGBTphobia, prejudiced ideas continue to exist. I don't know if it's because of education, culture or whatever," President of Diversport Torremolinos Sara Pérez told the media.

Pérez said that "it made no sense to continue playing, regardless of who'd win", as the championship no longer represented LGBT+ values. Titrans have thanked the event managers and the teams that withdrew from the championship for their support.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Gibraltar targets airline partners ahead of treaty implementation
  2. 2 Joaquín winner restores belief in a Malaga CF promotion push
  3. 3 British resident receives award for promotion of Malaga olive oil
  4. 4 Jamie Donaldson wins Staysure Marbella Legends Tour title at Aloha Golf
  5. 5 Carlos Alcaraz wins Doha title in 50 minutes to claim 26th career trophy
  6. 6 Three arrested after violent beach car park attack in Gibraltar
  7. 7 Local musicians unite at Calahonda fundraiser to support Save a Life charity
  8. 8 Iv
  9. 9 Sir Mo Farah to visit Gibraltar ahead of 2026 literary festival
  10. 10 UK's EU Relations Minister visits Madrid to tackle post-Brexit hurdles for expats

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish LGBT+ football championship suspended over participant's 'transphobic behaviour'

LGBT+ football championship suspended over participant&#039;s &#039;transphobic behaviour&#039;