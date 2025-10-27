International tourism in Torremolinos rose by 12 per cent in September

Tony Bryant Monday, 27 October 2025, 11:12 Share

According to data released by the national statistics institute (INE), Torremolinos saw a 12 per cent increase in international tourism in September compared to the same month last year. A hotel occupancy survey highlighted the strength of the British market, the main international source of visitors, which saw a 14.2 per cent increase, reaching 27,326 tourists - 3,414 more than in the same month of 2024. The second most represented nationality in Torremolinos was the Dutch, with 9,577 travellers. The Irish market ranked third with 8,074, closely followed by visitors from Germany (8,029) and France (7,243).

Markets with high purchasing power, such as Canada and the United States, also stood out, contributing a total of 4,824 tourists.

The survey showed that the municipality recorded a total of 121,224 travellers staying in Torremolinos hotels - an increase of 5,702 visitors, or 4.9 per cent, compared to September 2024. The number of overnight stays also rose by five per cent in September, reaching 604,362, with an average stay of five days. The occupancy rate stood at 81.8 per cent.

As a result, Torremolinos once again topped the list of destinations in Andalucía for overnight stays, with 32,630 more than Seville, which ranked second.

Hotel profitability indicators also showed growth in September. The average daily rate (ADR) stood at 144.63 euros in August, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.11 per cent. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) also rose to 129.82 euros, an increase of 7.68 per cent.