International dog show returns to Torremolinos this weekend

Councillors and organisers at the presentation of the dog show,

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 09:18 Share

The Torremolinos conference centre will host the international dog show on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 November, an event that will bring together more than 1,700 dogs from 150 breeds representing different countries. This show, which last year attracted over 12,000 animal lovers, was announced by the town hall and the vice president of the canine society of the Costa del Sol, Miriam Villalta.

“It’s a real pleasure that the town will once again host such a major international event. It is undoubtedly an important occasion for all dog lovers to enjoy a weekend full of activities,” said councillor Ramón Alcaide, who also noted that the event “generates a significant direct economic impact on the municipality”.

The councillor reminded owners that all dogs “must have their passport up-to-date, a vaccination record and microchip”.

The vice president of the canine society explained that the main goal of the fair is “to bring dog lovers closer to the best products and services for their pets, while raising awareness about responsible ownership and proper canine care”.

In addition to demonstrations, exhibitions and competitions, there will be a special showcase dedicated to the labrador breed, and competitions for Spanish water dogs and golden retrievers.

Visitors can also enjoy agility workshops featuring skills and tricks, parades of young and junior handlers, and a seminar and grooming workshop for poodles, among other activities.

Once again, the canine unit of the National Police of Malaga will show how they work with their dogs to protect citizens in everyday situations, as well as obedience exercises.

The canine society of the Costa del Sol, organiser of the event, is a non-profit association dedicated to promoting different dog breeds and fostering a love of dogs in general.

The event is free and will run from 9am until 6.30pm each day.