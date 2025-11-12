Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Councillors and organisers at the presentation of the dog show, SUR
What to do

International dog show returns to Torremolinos this weekend

This free event, which last year attracted over 12,000 animal lovers, will bring together more than 1,700 dogs of 150 different breeds

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 09:18

The Torremolinos conference centre will host the international dog show on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 November, an event that will bring together more than 1,700 dogs from 150 breeds representing different countries. This show, which last year attracted over 12,000 animal lovers, was announced by the town hall and the vice president of the canine society of the Costa del Sol, Miriam Villalta.

“It’s a real pleasure that the town will once again host such a major international event. It is undoubtedly an important occasion for all dog lovers to enjoy a weekend full of activities,” said councillor Ramón Alcaide, who also noted that the event “generates a significant direct economic impact on the municipality”.

The councillor reminded owners that all dogs “must have their passport up-to-date, a vaccination record and microchip”.

The vice president of the canine society explained that the main goal of the fair is “to bring dog lovers closer to the best products and services for their pets, while raising awareness about responsible ownership and proper canine care”.

In addition to demonstrations, exhibitions and competitions, there will be a special showcase dedicated to the labrador breed, and competitions for Spanish water dogs and golden retrievers.

Visitors can also enjoy agility workshops featuring skills and tricks, parades of young and junior handlers, and a seminar and grooming workshop for poodles, among other activities.

Once again, the canine unit of the National Police of Malaga will show how they work with their dogs to protect citizens in everyday situations, as well as obedience exercises.

The canine society of the Costa del Sol, organiser of the event, is a non-profit association dedicated to promoting different dog breeds and fostering a love of dogs in general.

The event is free and will run from 9am until 6.30pm each day.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 End of an era for iconic Costa del Sol coffee shop
  2. 2 Torremolinos offer only bright spark as Malaga province sides suffer in Primera RFEF
  3. 3 Co-housing project for retirees opens on eastern Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Fuengirola half marathon attracts record number of runners once again
  5. 5 Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola introduces Christmas festivities programme
  6. 6 Jelle Geens defends Ironman 70.3 world title in dramatic Marbella finish
  7. 7 Minister represents Gibraltar at Remembrance Sunday service in Morocco
  8. 8 Marbella amputee surfer wins world title to complete historic treble
  9. 9 Charity fashion show in Marbella to help baby Jay receive sight-saving surgery
  10. 10 GILMAR Showcases a Diverse Residential Portfolio at SIMED 2025

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish International dog show returns to Torremolinos this weekend

International dog show returns to Torremolinos this weekend