Independence Day parade to highlight Benalmádena's shared history with USA

Benalmádena will host an American Independence Day parade on Friday 4 July in tribute to Bernardo de Gálvez, a hero of American independence and a historical figure born in Macharaviaya in Malaga province. The event was presented on Monday by the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, and the mayor of Macharaviaya, Antonio Campos.

“It is an honour for Benalmádena to host this event, which highlights our shared history with the United States through the figure of Bernardo de Gálvez and strengthens cultural ties between our communities,” Lara said.

For his part, Campos highlighted the historical and symbolic nature of this celebration. “This parade is not only a historical re-enactment, but also an act of twinning between two nations connected by a key figure such as Bernardo de Gálvez. We thank Benalmádena for its hospitality and support in making this event possible,” he said.

The parade, which will begin from the Casa de Cultura at 7pm, will pass through some of the main streets of Arroyo de la Miel. It will be led by two flag bearers - one Spanish and one American - and will include around 100 participants.

Benalmádena and Macharaviaya share a historical connection through playing cards and the activity of Félix Solesio, who in the 18th century was commissioned to manage the monopoly on the sale of playing cards in the Spanish colonies. After setting up an initial factory in Macharaviaya, he developed a major industrial operation on an estate that eventually became Arroyo de la Miel.

The 4 July celebration has been held in Macharaviaya since 2009 and has gained both national and international recognition. In 2014, Bernardo de Gálvez was officially recognised by the United States Congress with the title of Honorary Citizen of the United States of America.