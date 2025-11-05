Benalmádena plans improvements to improve tourist offer along resort's coastline

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Wednesday, 5 November 2025, 10:17 Share

Benalmádena town hall has announced a project to renovate and expand the network of viewpoints along the municipality’s coastline, with the aim of enhancing the landscape and giving greater dynamism to the seafront. The council has already awarded the drafting of the project to the company Ingeniería y Servicios Avanzados for an amount of more than 18,000 euros.

“This project will set out the roadmap for future action, which will undoubtedly allow us to continue progressing along the path we began two years ago - expanding and improving Benalmádena’s tourism offer, as well as modernising key infrastructure in our town,” mayor Juan Antonio Lara said.

Specifically, the project includes work on a total of eight viewpoints along the coastline. Of these, seven already exist but require refurbishment and improvement, and one new viewpoint will be created. All of them will be equipped with urban furniture, lighting and irrigation systems.

“We are facing our coastline head-on, constantly analysing possible improvements. Great efforts are being made to provide the best possible services along our beaches. We have also completed the renewal of the signage and expanded the accessible bathing areas,” explained Lara, adding that, in parallel, “work is already under way for next summer on the installation of a public address system and ‘solmáforos’ (sunlight traffic lights) to measure solar radiation”.

“This new project involving the viewpoints, along with the creation of irrigation channels to use reclaimed water for watering the green areas along the entire coastline, will ensure that our coast always looks radiant, even in the face of adverse conditions such as drought,” the mayor concluded.