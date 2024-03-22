Iconic Benalmádena hotel set to reopen for the summer

Lorena Cádiz Friday, 22 March 2024, 14:41 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Tritón hotel in Benalmádena, which belongs to the Best Hotels group, is due to reopen this summer after refurbishment work comes to an end.

The hotel's website is already taking reservations from 21 June. The iconic seafront hotel has been completely remodelled and extended, a project that has gone on longer than expected as the group had planned to reopen last summer.

The work has caused some complaints from local residents and businesses.