Hotel Tritón, Benalmádena. Lorena Cádiz
Iconic Benalmádena hotel set to reopen for the summer
Iconic Benalmádena hotel set to reopen for the summer

The seafront Hotel Tritón has been completely remodelled and extended

Lorena Cádiz

Friday, 22 March 2024, 14:41

The Tritón hotel in Benalmádena, which belongs to the Best Hotels group, is due to reopen this summer after refurbishment work comes to an end.

The hotel's website is already taking reservations from 21 June. The iconic seafront hotel has been completely remodelled and extended, a project that has gone on longer than expected as the group had planned to reopen last summer.

The work has caused some complaints from local residents and businesses.

