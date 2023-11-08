Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Presentation of the Walking for a Challenge initiative. SUR
Hong Kong challenge for almost 2,000 Benalmádena schoolchildren taking part in walk to fight obesity
The event, which will simulate the distance of a trip from the Costa del Sol to the Far East, is part of a series of activities in the town hall’s Healthy Habits group

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 8 November 2023, 12:13

In order to mark World Obesity Day (12 November), Benalmádena will host Walking for a Challenge, an event that will involve around 1,700 schoolchildren walking four kilometres to raise awareness of the problem. All schools in the municipality are expected to participate in the walk, which will begin at the Arroyo de la Miel sports centre at 10.30am.

The walk, which simulates the distance of a trip from Benalmádena to Hong Kong, is part of a series of activities in the town hall’s Healthy Habits group, an initiative that focuses on highlighting that sport is one of the most effective activities to improve the quality of life of everyone. This includes activities that address the problem of obesity jointly between the council, educational centres and parents.

Sports councillor, Jesica Trujillo, said, “This initiative promotes healthy lifestyle habits, as well as the practice of some type of physical activity in the fight against obesity.”

