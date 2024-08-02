Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Police officers identify the intruders on the Tivoli premises. SUR
Foreign holidaymakers arrested after sneaking into Tivoli amusement park and causing damage
Foreign holidaymakers arrested after sneaking into Tivoli amusement park and causing damage

Aged between 25 and 28, the four are awaiting trial after being detained by National Police officers inside the Benalmádena attraction which has been closed for several years

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Friday, 2 August 2024, 09:45

A group of four young tourists of French nationality, aged between 25 and 28, are awaiting court proceedinfgs after being arrested by the National Police on Wednesday afternoon inside the closed to the public Tivoli amusement park in Benalmádena, where they managed to sneak in and allegedly caused damage, according to sources.

The intruders were detected by former staff that still permanently guard the facilities, who alerted the police. The officers initially failed to locate the intruders but, with the help of the former workers, they realised that the façade of the 'castle of terror' had been partially detached. The two entrances and exits are sealed off, so the police accessed the area from an upper floor, where they found the intruders hiding.

After verifying the damage caused inside the premises, which the former workers initially valued at 3,000 euros, police decided to file a complaint against the holidaymakers on behalf of the bankruptcy administration. Specifically, according to the charge, the intruders caused damage to the doors of three premises, as well as to the castle of terror and its façade.

Attempts to break into the amusement park are continuous, as has been repeatedly reported by former workers, who for some time now have been responsible for 24-hour surveillance of the facilities to prevent vandalism and plundering that, without their efforts, would be almost guaranteed. Not everyone enters with the intention of causing damage, and some enter out of curiosity or to record images that are then circulated on social media networks.

The same workers are also in charge of maintaining the facilities of the closed park which closed to the public some years ago and is embroiled in legal proceedings: they clean the roads, look after the green areas, check the attractions and feed the animals. This is the third summer that Tivoli has been closed and in September it will have been closed for four years.

