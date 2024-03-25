Groundbreaking plans unveiled for troubled building site in Benalmádena

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Monday, 25 March 2024, 13:16 Compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmádena town hall has announced that the 20-year-long problem of what to do with what is known as the ‘singular building’ project could soon be solved, after new plans for the site were revealed last week.

The original project, named Edificio Singular, was the brainchild of former mayor Enrique Bolín, who, in 2003, announced his plans to construct three skyscrapers of 15 floors each in the heart of Arroyo de la Miel. This project caused much controversy and the regional government eventually stopped the project due to the height of the towers.

With the arrival of the next council, the residential project was given a new lease of life after being modified and the buildability of the site changed to a maximum of seven floors. Since then, and despite the fact that the town hall had announced on more than one occasion its plans for the site, it still remains empty and fenced off.

However, last week the current council gave its approval to a new project presented by a development company that aspires to construct a new residential complex on the site. The town hall said that if all goes to plan, and once the bureaucratic procedures of obtaining the construction licence have been finalised, the proposal to build a complex with a ground-breaking design will begin.

The project foresees a sustainable construction, both in the work phase and once it is operational.

The site has been abandoned for two decades. L.C.

A report has now been prepared by the municipal architect, who said, “We are looking at a new design proposal that distinguishes between two clearly differentiated architectural languages, because it offers two designs in one.”

Unique design

The architect went on to say that it is a “unique” proposal due to its design, the construction systems that it plans to implement and the strategies proposed so that the construction has greater energy efficiency.

The façade will be built with sandwich panels composed of micro-concrete reinforced with fibreglass.

The project also proposes LED lighting systems, the implementation of photovoltaic panels and a fan-thermal system for hot water.

Another notable aspect is that the installation of a system is planned that will allow the building’s waste water to be recycled. The drainage water from sinks, showers and baths in all homes, which after adequate treatment, will be reused in the cisterns of the toilets throughout the building.

“This installation system clearly contributes to the rational use of water, promoting efficiency in the use of water resources, achieving significant savings and allowing its reuse,” the architect said.