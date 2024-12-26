Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Carol Baxter and Claudio Castellon with the presents. SUR
&#039;Great response&#039; to Torremolinos Christmas gift campaign for needy children
Community spirit

'Great response' to Torremolinos Christmas gift campaign for needy children

Kind-hearted customers of Mackay’s bar donated more than 110 presents, which were delivered to the town’s social kitchen last weekend

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Thursday, 26 December 2024, 19:49

More than 110 presents were collected by a Torremolinos bar during its fifth campaign to ensure that underprivileged children in the area received a gift to light up their faces during the festive season.

Carol Baxter used her bar, Mackay’s, as a drop off point for presents, a campaign that she said received a “great response”. Along with gifts donated by kind-hearted customers, Baxter also received donations of money, which she used to purchase more presents.

The caring business owner, who has had the bar in the centre of the town since April 2018, again had the support of her friend, Claudio Castellon, who helped her organise and deliver the presents to the Torremolinos social kitchen.

Baxter started doing these collections during the pandemic for the Hadas Caradas association in Marbella, but this year all donations stayed in Torremolinos.

