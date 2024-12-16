A global tour of festive traditions in Benalmádena

Rachel Haynes Monday, 16 December 2024, 12:31

Benalmádena is a melting pot of nationalities and cultures and there was not better way to showcase this international diversity than the international Christmas festival held this weekend in the Plaza de la Mezquita in Arroyo de la Miel.

From Friday afternoon through until Sunday evening residents and visitors enjoyed a full programme of performances in what is the 15th year that the event has been held. These ranged from traditional Spanish Christmas carols and flamenco, to Scottish bagpipes, Argentinian rock, Mexican Mariachi, German singers and dancers and the Ukrainian Dúo Altair, among many others.

Zoom The Scottish pipe band before their performance. David Andrews

Speaking at the official opening on Saturday, councillor Presi Aguilera welcomed the 14 participating countries and visitors and spoke of the diversity of the local population.

"This is a very special weekend in Benalmádena. The centre of Arroyo de la Miel has become an international meeting point for all the foreign residents we have in the town as well as for all the local people," said Aguilera.

"This is a way of integrating; knowledge of different countries, of their culture, gastronomy and music is fundamental so that all local residents can broaden their minds to encourage the integration of all the nationalities who live in Benalmádena," Aguilera told SUR in English.

"It also encourages us to travel to the different countries represented here," added the councillor, who thanked SUR in English for its collaboration in the event.