Exterior view of the building. L. Cádiz
Further education centre in Benalmádena to get first-ever facelift
Further education centre in Benalmádena to get first-ever facelift

In the 26 years since it was built, the iconic Ovoide buiding in Arroyo de la Miel has housed everything from dance schools to language classes

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Friday, 27 September 2024, 11:48

The iconic Ovoide further education centre in Arroyo de la Miel in Benalmádena is set to undergo a major refurbishment, the first in its history. For 26 years the unusual-shaped building has housed everything from dance schools to language classes.

Work on the 628,670-euro contract, including the installation of insulation and a lift, is expected to start before the end of the year or early in 2025. It will be necessary to relocate 1,000 plus students who regularly pass through its doors.

