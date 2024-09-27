Further education centre in Benalmádena to get first-ever facelift

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Friday, 27 September 2024, 11:48 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The iconic Ovoide further education centre in Arroyo de la Miel in Benalmádena is set to undergo a major refurbishment, the first in its history. For 26 years the unusual-shaped building has housed everything from dance schools to language classes.

Work on the 628,670-euro contract, including the installation of insulation and a lift, is expected to start before the end of the year or early in 2025. It will be necessary to relocate 1,000 plus students who regularly pass through its doors.