Fun and games in Benalmádena help raise money towards 300,000 euro target for little boy with aggressive cancer

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Thursday, 8 February 2024, 21:25

Almost 4,000 euros was raised during a charity event held at the Junction Bar in Benalmádena last weekend in aid of a youngster who was born with neuroblastoma, a high-risk and aggressive cancer that is most common in babies and the third-most common cancer in children after leukaemia and brain cancer.

The money raised at the event, which included a raffle, bingo, karaoke and various pub games, will help pay for the treatment of two-year-old Robin Samuel, who is currently undergoing groundbreaking therapy treatment in Barcelona.

Robin’s family needs to raise 300,000 euros in order to finish the whole course of treatment. Along with charity events organised on the Costa del Sol by the youngster’s grandmother, Elizabeth Parker-Gleeson, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help hit the target. The fund currently stands at more than 199,000 pounds.

“Robin’s cancer treatment is ongoing and we are relying on the generosity of the public, as we really don’t have another option. Saturday’s event was a great success, as we raised 3,993 euros, but the money is still coming in. Robin needs this treatment, so we would like to thank everyone for their dedicated support,” Elizabeth told SUR in English.