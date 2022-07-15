Free travel deal to be extended for Benalmádena residents to more local buses The town hall and the consortium in charge of the routes plan to be operating in 2023

The council in Benalmádena has taken steps to make the interurban bus route that crosses the municipality free to all registered residents.

The town hall and the consortium responsible for bus routes along the Costa plan to have the agreement operational in 2023.

The mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, councillor for Mobility, Javier Marín, and the managing director of the bus consortium, Javier Berlanga, met this week to announce the idea.

Benalmádena residents who are registered on the 'padrón' census can already use the council-run 103 bus with a special card supplied by council operator Innoben.

Now the council will work with the interurban buses that travel along the coast so that when the service is in the Benalmádena area, residents can hop on and off at no charge.

The mayor has stressed that the initiative would be possible as the town hall had its accounts in order and was able to invest in the welfare of local residents in this way.