Presentation of FreakCon 2025, at the Palacio de Congresos de Torremolinos, with Jack Wise. J. R. C.
FreakCon Torremolinos offers around 500 activities to indulge in geek pride
FreakCon Torremolinos offers around 500 activities to indulge in geek pride

The event arrives on 24 and 25 May at the Palacio de Congresos, with the 45,000 tickets almost sold out and the participation of Elesky and Tami Tamako

José Rodríguez Cámara

José Rodríguez Cámara

Torremolinos

Tuesday, 13 May 2025, 21:46

Elesky, Bárbara, Jorge Vázquez, Míster Jägger, Tami Tamako, La Placita Amarilla, José Davinci, Tomás Castellanos, Nikotxan are only some of the guests that will attend this year's FreakCon event on the Costa del Sol on 24 and 25 May, which coincides with Geek Pride Day. The fair will be held at the Palacio de Congresos in Torremolinos.

Both those who are familiar with the abovementioned names and those who are not are welcome to enjoy the celebration of geek culture, whether out of affection, interest or curiosity. It is one of the most important festivals in Spain for lovers of comics, K-Pop and video games.

Mónica Ibars, head of the fair and general manager at Kaiju and the OXO Museo del Videojuego Madrid, expects that the 45,000 tickets will be sold out. Some 500 hundred activities have been planned for the attendees of this "happy event": workshops, costume competitions, live shows, concerts, origami classes. Of course, as every event, FreakCon will be equipped with food trucks for the hungry guests.

This is the second edition of FreakCon in Torremolinos and the ninth since its inauguration. Ibars said that the town will become the headquarters of the event from now on.

Torremolinos mayor Margarita del Cid underlined the "family character" of the most surprising initiative she has seen during her time in office. She said that she has been delighted that the municipality is the "geek epicentre" for an event, which will be proudly added to the annual calendar.

Delegate of the Junta de Andalucia regional government in the province Patricia Navarro stated that "not everything can stay in Malaga" and that it is important for events like FreakCon to economically contribute to other Costa del Sol towns.

Navarro noted that Torremolinos was also the host of the Comicmed event in March, which was launched with the idea of becoming a reference point for graphic novels in the Mediterranean and an appetiser for the San Diego Comic-Con Málaga in September.

Toñi Ledesma - third vice-president of the provincial Diputación authority - said that the possibility of enjoying these activities endorses Malaga's character as a "diverse" province.

