Tickets for San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2025: this is the price, where and when you can buy them

The organisation behind the San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2025 - the first edition of the massive geek festival outside the US - has now announced the date when tickets for one of the most awaited events of the year will become available for purchase: Thursday 15 May.

The announcement was made on 4 May which is an emblematic date in the universe of comics, videogames, science fiction film and series, especially for Star Wars fans who call it 'May the 4th be with you' (a nod to the famous quote "May the Force be with you").

The official sales platform will be VivaTicket and organisers have said that it is essential for anyone who wants priority access to buy a ticket pre-register on the official website of the San Diego Comic-Con Málaga. From there, they can obtain a 'pre-registration ID', which will be sent to them by email before 14 May. The organisers have already indicated that thousands of users have registered, exceeding all initial expectations. On 15 May, VivaTicket sales will open only for users with a pre-registration ID.

The accreditations are personal and non-transferable, which means that even for joint ticket purchases each user over 14 years of age must have their own 'pre-registration ID'.

How much will tickets cost?

There will be no more speculation. San Diego Comic-Con has officially announced that the first tickets will be per day, with a special welcome price of 50 euros,making a total of 200 euros for the entire event. This will be for this year only. Starting in 2026, prices have already been announced at 80 euros per day, which translates to 320 euros for the entire event. The pass, the organisers state, will be required to attend any SDCC Málaga 2025 activity. The organisers have also decided not to offer three-day passes in order to allow the largest number of fans to attend, they clarified

More than 60,000 visitors expected

Comic-Con San Diego Málaga 2025 will be staged from Thursday 25 to Sunday 28 September this year at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos. Estimates expect 60,000 visitors over the four days of this first edition, which will offer 300 hours of events and entertainment. This is the company's first international outing in more than half a century of existence, apart from its Orlando branch.

Malaga was chosen as the first European branch of one of the biggest entertainment events in the world thanks to joint efforts from the Junta de Andalucía, Turismo Andaluz, Agencia Digital Andaluza and Malaga city council.