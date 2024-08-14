Four police officers injured in altercation with illegal street vendors in Benalmádena

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 19:29 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A confrontation between members of the Benalmádena Local Police force and illegal street vendors operating on the Costa del Sol resort's promenade has resulted in four officers being injured and one person being arrested. According to the town hall, the incident happened on the section of the seafront walk that runs along the Fuente de la Salud beach section. A council report of the incident detailed that one of the vendors "violently attacked" the officers when he was approached by the police.

When the police tried to arrest him, the officers found that around twenty street vendors had surrounded the person involved in an attempt to prevent his arrest.

"Four Local Police officers were injured in the incident and were taken to hospital in Benalmádena, two in a minor condition and the other two with cuts to their faces and necks due to the blows they received." All the officers have now been discharged from hospital and are under observation at home.

The arrested vendor has a previous criminal record for assault, resistance, disobedience and the sale of counterfeit goods. "It so happens that during the last few months and in two other interventions in which there was strong resistance against the Local Police, the same detainee had actively participated," explained a municipal spokesperson.

The entire Benalmádena Local Police force and two security personnel from the neighbouring municipality of Torremolinos were deployed to the scene.

In view of this, an emergency meeting has been called between the Torremolinos-Benalmádena National Police and the Torremolinos Local Police forces to share information about the incident and analyse the situation regarding illegal street vending. Benalmádena town hall has already announced that it will reinforce the police presence in places where the selling is concentrated "in view of the increase in aggressive behaviour towards officers and the problems that it can sometimes generate among passers-by".