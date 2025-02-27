Former workers are happy but also nervous Tivoli 'will lose its identity'

L. Cádiz Thursday, 27 February 2025, 21:53 Compartir

As the days go by, reactions to the agreement are beginning to come in from opposition groups on Benalmádena council and former Tivoli workers.

"Now it's time to examine the small print," said the leader of the PSOE in Benalmádena (and former mayor), Víctor Navas, who pointed out that what was signed "is a statement of intent without any legal base". He argued that Tivoli "was always profitable and yet [current mayor] Lara's local government is justifying the agreement on the lack of profitability of the park and it being obsolete". Navas also said that the car park "disappears" and that the former workers "do not explicitly benefit from the agreement". "There are quite a few differences between what is being said and what is written in the agreement," he explained.

For the IU party, the spokesperson of the municipal group, Enrique Pablo Centella, expressed his doubts about what is included in the agreement and requested a meeting between the leaders of the parties on the council and town planning officials.

"It would be good if it could be held as soon as possible to avoid misinterpretations about the technical procedure to be followed, the dimensions of the new park, the hiring of workers and the priority of the amusement park over the tourist complex, among other issues," said Centella.

One of the spokespeople for the workers, Juan Francisco Carmona, said he was happy that the situation was "unblocked", but on the other hand expressed his fear that "the identity" of the park would be lost.

"We are afraid that iconic structures such as the Chinese pagoda, the Plaza del Oeste, the Plaza de Andalucía or the theatre will be absorbed by the shopping centre floors and that more basic features will be installed on the roof of the shopping centre because the weight it will take is not sufficient for large attractions," he said.

In terms of the agreement for the hiring of former workers, he pointed out that most of those who were on permanent contracts "are already retired and when all this is finished many others will be too".