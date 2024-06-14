'Forgotten' Benalmádena residents still waiting for council to start work on improvements

Lorena Cádiz BENALMÁDENA. Friday, 14 June 2024, 11:54 Compartir Copiar enlace

Members of the Nueva Torrequebrada neighbourhood association in Benalmádena Costa are calling on the town hall to take action to improve infrastructure. For 15 years they have been waiting for the flight of steps between Calle Faro and Calle Timón to be improved, something they say that successive local governments have ignored - despite their pleas over the years. Officials come and inspect them but nothing ever happens, claim the residents.

The steps are constructed of old railway sleepers and with the passage of time the poor condition has only worsened. Vicente Pelegero, president of the neighbourhood association, said that there had been more than one fall among the locals who use the flight of steps regularly.

It is not the only demand that has accumulated after years of waiting in this neighbourhood on the coast of Benalmádena. This is also where the construction of a new Cercanías train stop is planned, about which there has been little news for a long time. "We want to have a new meeting with the current council team to find out how the talks with the ministry of Transport are going. We have been fighting for the stop since 2012," said Pelegero.