Locals and visitors enjoy a previous 'resident's day' in Torremolinos. SUR
Foreign residents in Torremolinos showcase their cultures, cuisine and customs over three days this weekend
The festival will take place in Plaza del Remo from Friday 12 until Sunday 14 April and will present more than 30 performances and folklore shows, along with a variety of different food, crafts and artisan products of the nationalities represented

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Thursday, 11 April 2024, 10:53

Torremolinos will celebrate the Jornadas del Residentes from Friday 12 until Sunday 14 April, three days dedicated to the municipality’s multiple nationalities and the associations that represent them. Held in Plaza del Remo in La Carihuela, the initiative will include their culture, customs and cuisine, along with a craft fair, folklore performances, and live music.

The event will also include the participation of organisations like Cudeca, the Hindu Association of Spain, Torremolinos Cubans United, the Ecuadorian Association, the Latin American Association Mano Amiga, Association and Friends of Germany and the Cultural Association of Chile, among others.

Along with sampling world cuisine, visitors will enjoy more than 30 live performances over the weekend, including flamenco, Argentine tango, Indian folk, jazz, pop and reggae.

The festivities will commence at midday and continue until 11pm on Friday and Saturday, while on Sunday the fun will begin at 11am and finish at 5pm.

The town's mayor, Margarita del Cid announced the residents' day event.
The town's mayor, Margarita del Cid announced the residents' day event. SUR

The objective of this event is to strengthen ties and promote coexistence between people of different nationalities residing in Torremolinos.

The event was presented by the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, who pointed out that Torremolinos is home to almost 125 different nationalities.

“This enormous cultural diversity has shaped the character of Torremolinos for many years, and I am convinced that it is decisive for the future. Torremolinos welcomes everyone with open arms, and we are experiencing a significant growth in the population, part of which is due to those residents who register on the census,” the mayor said.

