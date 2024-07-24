Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Five injured, including two children, after early morning motorway crash on Costa del Sol
112 incident

The accident, in which a van was burnt out, happened at kilometre 1002 of the A-7 in the direction of Fuengirola, just before the exit to Arroyo de la Miel

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 10:25

Five people, two of them children , were injured in the early hours of this Wednesday morning (24 July) in a road traffic accident in the Malaga municipality of Torremolinos, according to 112 Andalucía.

At around 05.40am, the emergency services control room received several calls from witnesses of a collision between a car and a van at kilometre 1002 of the A-7 motorway towards Fuengirola, just before the exit to Arroyo de la Miel.

The callers said that the van was on fire and that the driver and sole occupant had been pulled from inside. Immediately, the coordination centre activated the Guardia Civil traffic division, Torremolinos fire brigade and the 061 health emergency service, which mobilised several emergency units to the scene.

Medical staff confirmed that five people were injured in the incident. Specifically, two men aged 35 and 30 and a woman aged 39 were taken to the Hospital Clínico Universitario in Malaga, and two children aged 12 and nine were taken to the Hospital Materno Infantil.

