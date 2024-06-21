Five arrested for double stabbing following brawl in Torremolinos alleyway

Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 21 June 2024, 19:23 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The National Police have solved a double stabbing that happened in an alley in Torremolinos in mid-April. The investigation has resulted in the arrest of five individuals for their involvement in the attack, which left the victims, aged 19 and 26, hospitalised with wounds to their torso, buttocks, and legs.

According to police sources, the knife attack happened during a fight between two parties after encountering each other at a social event. The judge has ordered the imprisonment of the main suspects, two brothers who were found hiding in an apartment in La Palmilla.

The incident, which happened in the Plaza de la Unión Europea in Torremolinos, led to Operation Mulligan, carried out by members of the specialised and violent crime unit (UDEV) of the Torremolinos-Benalmádena National Police station. The victims were apparently stabbed after a fight broke out with another group of young people attending the same party. One of them was rushed to hospital with a 15-centimetre wound to his side.

According to the police, although the exact reasons for the brawl have not been revealed, everything suggests that there was a clash between the two groups and that insults escalated to fighting. According to investigators, the assailants attacked two young men with sticks and a nitrous oxide canister. In the course of the confrontation, the victims were stabbed with a sharp object.

The investigations led the officers to identify five people for their alleged involvement in the attack, all of whom have been arrested. During the enquiries, the forensic police used physiognomic recognition techniques, which made it possible to identify the perpetrators - two brothers, aged 21 and 29, who were found hiding in a flat in La Palmilla, Malaga.

One of them had several outstanding warrants against his name for various reasons, according to the National Police. Additionally, the clothes and the knife used during the attack were found in the property. The two main suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in attempted homicide and aggravated assault with a bladed weapon; both have been imprisoned. Three others were detained for their alleged involvement in the violent altercation.