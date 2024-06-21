Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Five arrested for double stabbing following brawl in Torremolinos alleyway
CNP
Crime

Five arrested for double stabbing following brawl in Torremolinos alleyway

A judge has ordered the imprisonment of the main suspects, two brothers who were found hiding in a flat in La Palmilla

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Friday, 21 June 2024, 19:23

Opciones para compartir

The National Police have solved a double stabbing that happened in an alley in Torremolinos in mid-April. The investigation has resulted in the arrest of five individuals for their involvement in the attack, which left the victims, aged 19 and 26, hospitalised with wounds to their torso, buttocks, and legs.

According to police sources, the knife attack happened during a fight between two parties after encountering each other at a social event. The judge has ordered the imprisonment of the main suspects, two brothers who were found hiding in an apartment in La Palmilla.

The incident, which happened in the Plaza de la Unión Europea in Torremolinos, led to Operation Mulligan, carried out by members of the specialised and violent crime unit (UDEV) of the Torremolinos-Benalmádena National Police station. The victims were apparently stabbed after a fight broke out with another group of young people attending the same party. One of them was rushed to hospital with a 15-centimetre wound to his side.

According to the police, although the exact reasons for the brawl have not been revealed, everything suggests that there was a clash between the two groups and that insults escalated to fighting. According to investigators, the assailants attacked two young men with sticks and a nitrous oxide canister. In the course of the confrontation, the victims were stabbed with a sharp object.

The investigations led the officers to identify five people for their alleged involvement in the attack, all of whom have been arrested. During the enquiries, the forensic police used physiognomic recognition techniques, which made it possible to identify the perpetrators - two brothers, aged 21 and 29, who were found hiding in a flat in La Palmilla, Malaga.

One of them had several outstanding warrants against his name for various reasons, according to the National Police. Additionally, the clothes and the knife used during the attack were found in the property. The two main suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in attempted homicide and aggravated assault with a bladed weapon; both have been imprisoned. Three others were detained for their alleged involvement in the violent altercation.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Illuminating celebrations along the Costa del Sol to honour San Juan
  2. 2 Site of famous 'hostess club' on the Costa del Sol to become town's second Lidl supermarket
  3. 3 EcoDomos Malaga: connect with nature in the heart of Andalusia
  4. 4 Olin, the telecommunications operator reinforces its commitment to Malaga and the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Malaga CF's crucial play-off match subjected to last-minute kick-off change
  6. 6 Film telling the story of Tivoli amusement park on the Costa del Sol set to hit the big screen, and this is where and when you can see it
  7. 7

    The second-hand bookshops in Malaga that have a tale to tell
  8. 8 Avid live music fan in Serranía de Ronda village to stage 'smallest rock concert ever' with sights set on world record
  9. 9 Average salary in Spain hits 27,000 euros a year and it is under pressure from inflation
  10. 10 Age Concern Marbella winds down for summer break, although some services will be available

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad