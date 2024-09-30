First international dog show in 'pet-friendly' Benalmádena deemed 'a resounding success'

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Monday, 30 September 2024, 14:07 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

More than 150 people registered for Benalmádena’s first international dog show on Sunday (29 September), a competition organised by the Costa del Sol canine society that was held on the Los Nadales fairground. The event attracted participants not only from the municipality but also from all over the province, who registered more than 70 different breeds of dogs.

The event, which the town hall said had “been excellently received”, was organised with the aim of highlighting the role that dogs play in society and all the positive aspects that responsible ownership generates. Among the different initiatives was the ‘social dog' section, which consisted of tests that checked and examined the level of social behaviour of an animal in different environments, and it’s in response to different situations in everyday life.

Among the top prizes offered in the different categories were a cruise for two people donated by the Disfrutar Viajar agency and the MSC Cruises company, as well as a silver ring from the Etereo jewellery shop. All participating dogs were given a souvenir certificate.

The event was attended by the town hall's animal welfare councillor Áurea Peralta, who said that “lovers of pedigree dogs have enjoyed this event in a big way”, adding that she hoped it would become an annual event “in our pet-friendly town”.

“This has been a wonderful day for those of us who love dogs. It has been a total success in terms of organisation and participation, and thanks to the great attendance of the public from different parts of Malaga province,” she said.