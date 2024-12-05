Firefighters from Torremolinos, Benalmádena and Malaga tackle blaze at popular Costa del Sol water park

Firefighters from Torremolinos, Benalmádena and Malaga tackled a huge fire this Thursday afternoon (5 December) which broke out at the Aqualand water park in Torremolinos on the Costa del Sol. According to the first reports, the fire started in the area of a slide attraction, located in front of the popular 'Kamikaze' attraction. At the moment the cause is unknown.

According to information provided by the town hall, the blaze originated during the theming works being carried out in the leisure complex. No personal injuries were reported, according to municipal sources, although there is material damage. The set of slides affected by the flames has been completely burnt, as could be seen with the naked eye.

The firefighters took just over an hour to extinguish the flames, which were quite spectacular due to the material that was burning. Once the situation had been brought under control and the fire had been prevented from spreading, the metal structure, which was the only part of the attraction that remained, was cooled down.

The fire caused a spectacular column of smoke that could be seen from various points along the Costa del Sol. The 112 Andalucía emergency telephone number received about fifty calls from people alerting them to the fire.

It should be noted that Aqualand Torremolinos is marking its 40th anniversary with a plan to update and improve the facilities, with which it intends to renovate a large part of the attractions. In fact, one of the most important upgrades planned is the renovation of the famous 'Kamikaze', with a new theme, with the idea of transforming it into a giant 'volcano'.

The fire at the water park also caused traffic problems on the access roads to Torremolinos in the Palacio de Ferias area, due to the so-called 'rubber-necking effect'. It has also surprised many of the people who were in the Pinar de Los Manantiales, located next to Aqualand, where many residents of Torremolinos enjoy their spare time, as well as the users of the neighbouring municipal sports complex.