Virgen de la Cruz. SUR
Fevour and devotion during pilgrimage to honour Benalmádena Pueblo&#039;s patron
Festivities

Fevour and devotion during pilgrimage to honour Benalmádena Pueblo's patron

Cultural traditions ·

Hundreds of people enjoyed the traditional ‘romería’ held in honour of the Virgen de la Cruz on Sunday, an event that started with a mass, followed by a route through the town and on to the temple in the Casablanca rustic park

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Monday, 5 August 2024, 17:06

Opciones para compartir

Hundreds of people headed to Benalmádena Pueblo on Sunday to celebrate the pilgrimage in honour of Nuestra Señora Virgen de la Cruz, a day that mixes a festive atmosphere with fervour and devotion to the revered image of the Virgin, the Pueblo’s patron.

The pilgrims, many dressed in typical attire, either on foot, or horseback, departed from Plaza de España at 11am, after a mass celebrated in the Santo Domingo de Guzmán church. They followed a route through the streets of the town and on to the Casablanca rustic park, where they enjoyed an afternoon of entertainment and dancing, along with performances by several local choirs.

The event marked the prelude to the Benalmádena Pueblo fair, which will be held from 14 until 18 August.

The town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, who participated in the event, said. “We are very pleased with the great welcome that both residents and visitors have shown the Virgen de la Cruz again this year. This is one of the most outstanding events of our summer calendar and one of the great moments for the residents of the town.”

