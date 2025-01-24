'Essential' work in Benalmádena Pueblo progressing at a 'steady rate'

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 24 January 2025, 13:45 Compartir

Benalmádena town hall has announced that the "essential" work that is being carried out on Avenida Juan Luis Peralta in the heart of the Pueblo is progressing at a "steady rate". Roads and works councillor José Luis Bergillos highlighted the importance of this project, which will include the renovation of the supply installations and sanitation facilities, “and the expansion and renovation of the pavement in compliance with current regulations". The parking spaces of the shopping centre in the area will also be adapted to the regulations, which currently "pose a significant risk to traffic safety”.

In addition, the one-million-euro project includes new LED lighting and the channelling for the installation of surveillance cameras.

Bergillos said that this a "very considerable" transformation, “which clearly addresses solving the problems of accessibility”, with the creation of a safe, non-slip path for the students of the Jacaranda school.

"Although the work is complex due to the importance of the area, it will be worth it because it involves a transformation and modernisation of infrastructures and a clear improvement in the quality of life of the neighbours,” Burgillos said.