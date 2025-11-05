This is how the iconic Englishman's castle in Torremolinos will be honoured A contractor has been found for the more than 60,000-euro municipal Castillo del Inglés gazebo project, which is being funded by the Junta de Andalucía regional government

Torremolinos town hall's plan to recreate one of the iconic Englishman's castle gazebos has now finalised the administrative phase. The project, which exceeds 60,000 euros, has been awarded to Malaga firm A7GR.

Before becoming a hotel, the Castillo del Inglés was the guesthouse of wealthy British tycoon George Langworthy, who had purchased the former Santa Clara barracks at Punta del Morro. Although nothing remains of the establishment, its proto-chiringuitos were remembered for the striking views of the Mediterranean they offered.

The Castillo del Inglés was one of the pioneers of tourism on the Costa del Sol. Its location between the beaches of La Carihuela and El Bajondillo, which were separated until they were connected with the extension of the promenade, was the scene of anecdotes that have gone down in history.

This spot became the scene of the first topless photo in Spain, when Salvador Dalí took the portrait of his muse and companion Gala in 1930. They were staying at the Englishman's castle at the time.

The regional government of Andalucía is in charge of financing the project. The winner of the contract, A7GR, has already announced what the future gazebo will look like: a completely removable steel structure with a dodecagonal prism roof.

The execution period is up to three months and the final budget, including taxes, is 62,230.91 euros. No start date has been announced for the moment, as the contractor has requested an extension.

Once construction is finished, Torremolinos will have a new tourist attraction and an accessible structure that evokes the original proto-chiringuitos and includes information panels about the original castle and the later hotel establishment.