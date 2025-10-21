Elderly man facing eviction in Torremolinos puts a gun to his head in attempt to take his own life

A man in his 80s shot himself in the head this Tuesday in Torremolinos when he was about to be evicted from home. The elderly man was rushed to hospital, according to SUR sources.

The incident happened when a repossession team went to his home to proceed with the eviction, apparently due to problems with late payment of the mortgage.

Local Police officers and the judicial committee - made up of the judge on duty, the justice administration lawyer and a doctor - went to the house to carry out the eviction. At that moment, according to sources, the elderly man had tried to take his own life.

Health services also went to the house to help the octogenarian, who was rushed to hospital after pulling the trigger.