Hit-and-run victim is searching for van driver that left him seriously injured after knocking him off his electric scooter in Benalmádena

Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 28 May 2025, 18:47 Compartir

Sandra received a call from her brother Eduardo on the afternoon of Sunday, 18 May. She knew it was him by his voice, but she couldn't understand him. "He was trying to tell us something, but he was also vomiting." "'I'll hand you over to someone'," he said. Then a police officer came on the phone , who told her that Eduardo had just had an accident, while he was going to work on his electric scooter. He informed her that they were taking him to a hospital by an ambulance.

Sandra found her brother in the accident and emergency department at Malaga's Hospital Regional. "They told me that my brother had fractures in his cheekbone, nose and eye bone. He underwent two CAT scans. He began to vomit blood, when he arrived at the emergency room. Every five minutes, he kept asking me what he was doing there, what had happened to him and, on one occasion, he didn't even recognise me," Sandra said.

Eduardo, 28, is still recovering from the serious consequences of the accident. Apart from the fractures and wounds, what worries his family most is the possible neurological damage, which is affecting his speech and short-term memory. Because of this, he doesn't even remember how the accident happened.

The family has managed to find out something about the incident thanks to an appeal made by a friend of Eduardo's on social media. The message was posted on the Fuengirola se Queja page, asking the public to help, in case someone had seen something. Eduardo had been riding his electric scooter along Avenida del Sol in Benalmádena, when he was hit. He was heading towards the beach bar in Fuengirola where he works.

Thanks to the social media post, a man contacted the young man's family, because he had information about what had happened. According to Sandra, he was not an eyewitness to the accident, but he did drive by the area moments after it had happened and found Eduardo convulsing on the road, next to his electric scooter. The man stopped to help him.

He also told Eduardo's family that there was a van stopped next to the injured man and that the woman who was allegedly driving it admitted that she had clipped him with the rear-view mirror. However, when the first police patrols arrived, neither the driver nor the van were there, according to Eduardo and Sandra.

The man who stopped to attend to Eduardo managed to write down the registration number of the van, which is already in the possession of the Benalmádena Local Police force, where the accident is being investigated. The officers are already taking statements.

In the meantime, Eduardo and his sister Sandra have made a new appeal, this time through the media, to find any eyewitnesses to the accident, as it would be necessary to prove whether the van hit him with the rear-view mirror. They are also trying to obtain images from nearby security cameras.