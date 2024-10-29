Early morning thunderstorms and heavy downpours hit holiday resorts on western Costa del Sol

José Rodríguez Cámara Costa del Sol Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 09:18 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The amner weather warning for heavy rainfall on the western Costa del Sol was not issued in vain. It has not stopped raining during the early hours of this Tuesday morning with strong thunderstorms and lightning also being added into the mix. According to data from Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network, the accumulated rainfall in the Sierra de Mijas in the last 12 hours is 41.6mm, while the data from the Torremolinos weather station is 27.4mm and 28.2mm in Fuengirola.

In Benalmádena, the town's Civil Protection organisation has reported that its volunteers have been mobilised due to water accumulations in different areas of the municipality, while, through the social media networks of the town hall, caution has been advised when passing around the Los Maite roundabout, on Avenida Antonio Machado, Calle Concordia and the Cercanías train station subway in La Leala, as well as the access to the cemetery, under the dual carriageway and the Estación and Rocío Jurado avenues too.

Activamos retén presencial 🚨 en apoyo de Policía Local 👮 y Bomberos 🧑‍🚒 debido a los estragos que la #lluvia ha causado en numerosos puntos de nuestro municipio 🌧️ . Para más información, sigue nuestro Twitter (X) o el canal de WhatsApp 📣#AvisoMeteorológico #Alerta pic.twitter.com/hGNLNISmos — Protección Civil Benalmádena (@pcbenalmadena) October 29, 2024

The other town hall are adding the number of interventions caused by the 'Dana' weather system, while videos and photos of the storm at dawn are circulating on the internet.

In Alhaurín de la Torre, in the Guadalhorce valley, the local council has reported that downpours, some hail and lightning have been the main cause of incidents in the early hours of the morning. It should be remembered that the town hall activated the municipal emergency plan at 6pm on Monday 28th. However, there have been no major complications, according to municipal sources, apart from a few fallen trees, which have already been removed, displaced and overflowing manholes, and some flooding in the town centre and on rural roads.