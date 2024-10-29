Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Civil Protection volunteers in Benalmádena. SUR
Early morning thunderstorms and heavy downpours hit holiday resorts on western Costa del Sol
Weather

Early morning thunderstorms and heavy downpours hit holiday resorts on western Costa del Sol

Intense rainfall with lightning has surprised the residents of Torremolinos, Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmádena, where large accumulations of water have already been recorded

José Rodríguez Cámara

Costa del Sol

Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 09:18

Opciones para compartir

The amner weather warning for heavy rainfall on the western Costa del Sol was not issued in vain. It has not stopped raining during the early hours of this Tuesday morning with strong thunderstorms and lightning also being added into the mix. According to data from Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network, the accumulated rainfall in the Sierra de Mijas in the last 12 hours is 41.6mm, while the data from the Torremolinos weather station is 27.4mm and 28.2mm in Fuengirola.

In Benalmádena, the town's Civil Protection organisation has reported that its volunteers have been mobilised due to water accumulations in different areas of the municipality, while, through the social media networks of the town hall, caution has been advised when passing around the Los Maite roundabout, on Avenida Antonio Machado, Calle Concordia and the Cercanías train station subway in La Leala, as well as the access to the cemetery, under the dual carriageway and the Estación and Rocío Jurado avenues too.

The other town hall are adding the number of interventions caused by the 'Dana' weather system, while videos and photos of the storm at dawn are circulating on the internet.

In Alhaurín de la Torre, in the Guadalhorce valley, the local council has reported that downpours, some hail and lightning have been the main cause of incidents in the early hours of the morning. It should be remembered that the town hall activated the municipal emergency plan at 6pm on Monday 28th. However, there have been no major complications, according to municipal sources, apart from a few fallen trees, which have already been removed, displaced and overflowing manholes, and some flooding in the town centre and on rural roads.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Thousands protest in Spanish town demanding action amid Brexit uncertainty
  2. 2 Police arrest individual for drug trafficking during raid on Fuengirola cannabis club
  3. 3 Early David Larrubia strike seals much-needed win for Malaga CF
  4. 4 Daredevil Costa del Sol resident does charity wing walk in memory of her mother
  5. 5 Royal Gibraltar Police receive tactical training to deter hostile reconnaissance
  6. 6 St George's church in Malaga opens its doors as unique wedding venue
  7. 7 Record number of participants turn out for annual press run in Malaga
  8. 8 Gibraltar introduces stringent new firework safety controls
  9. 9 Age Concern assures safety of users with defibrillator at San Pedro social centre
  10. 10 More than 1,000 turn out for 'pink wave' cancer walk in Torremolinos

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad