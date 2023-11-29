Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Divers during last year's underwater ecological day. SUR.
Dozens of divers and volunteers to take part in seabed cleanup in Benalmádena marina

The initiative to highlight dangers of polluting the marine ecosystem will take place on Saturday 2 December and will include the participation of 70 divers and volunteers

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Wednesday, 29 November 2023, 21:24

Benalmádena is to host its 20th underwater ecological day on Saturday 2 December, when 70 divers and volunteers take part in a seabed cleanup near the Levante quay in the marina. The day begins at 11am next to the nautical centre, where a group photograph of all the divers and volunteers will be taken before the cleanup.

The main objective is to raise awareness about the importance of not throwing polluting objects into the marine ecosystem.

Once the cleanup is complete, an environmental talk will be given by Rafael Fernández, a world-renowned underwater photographer and president of Fedas, a diving association that endeavours to protect underwater natural and cultural heritage.

This will be followed by an awards ceremony where three prizes will be given out for the largest, most unique and most polluting object retrieved.

The campaign is promoted by the Puerto Deportivo, Benalmádena town hall, and the Andalusian federation for underwater activities, and has the support of several local organisations and institutions.

