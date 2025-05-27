The dozen residents of a development in Torremolinos at risk of eviction despite paying their rent

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 22:33 Compartir

Spain's state-backed asset management organisation (Sareb) is currently studying the socio-economic profile of the residents of the El Calvario neighbourhood in Torremolinos. If the criteria align with the conditions, Sareb would be able to offer them social rental contracts so that they can continue living in their homes. However, at the moment, this solution is only available for 29 of the 39 affected families, who face being threatened with eviction after the court did not recognise their rental contract. The contracts were signed by companies suspected of using them to obstruct debt collection linked to a failed property developer.

That's where Sareb comes in, since, after the collapse of the bank that lent money to the company that built the housing block, this body took over the management of the unpaid debts - money that, once recovered, will go to the State's coffers as repayment of public debt.

Case studies

For people to become beneficiaries, they need to be declared in a situation of vulnerability. This can be accredited by Sareb and Social Services.

However, those tenants live in flats that were auctioned off and are now owned by private individuals. The families, including Yolanda Grela, who has now launched a protest in front of the town hall, do not fall under Sareb's jurisdiction and, therefore, face even more uncertainty.

'I want the names to be revealed'

"I am very frustrated and feeling helpless that the people who have created all this are unpunished and that it is difficult to investigate them," she said. Yolanda is ready to do anything to receive the support she and her neighbours need, even if that means going on a hunger strike.

"I want the names to be revealed," she said. "My apartment was bought by someone who declared their company bankrupt, swerved responsibilities to avoid paying, but as a private individual, they are now buying my apartment and that of another resident," she explained.

Police investigation

The case has been reported to the National Police. Grela and her neighbour Rubén informed the police that, despite the fact that since January 2024 the investigator of the case has established that the rental titles are not legitimate, the companies operating these contracts had continued receiving the monthly payment, claiming them by means of burofax and other actions that sought to put pressure on the residents.

The evictions of these families in Torremolinos have become highly relevant and have reached Spain's congress of deputies.

Concentration

Yolanda Grela, who has taken action to draw attention to her problem, is not alone. On the first day of her strike (Monday, 26 May), she received the support of residents who are facing a similar situation, as they are on the verge of being evicted, and also of councillors from Torremolinos, such as David Tejeiro, from IU-Podemos.

Additionally, Yolanda Grela is calling on all members of the public to join a silent protest against this "injustice", at 9pm every day during her sit-in, held in Plaza Blas Infante.