Man dies of heart attack while being detained by police following suspected robbery attempt in Torremolinos phone shop

A 35-year-old man died on Sunday, 7 December, in a phone shop in Torremolinos after suffering a heart attack while the National Police were detaining him for reportedly committing a violent robbery.

The police received a call at around 7.45pm reporting a robbery attempt in the shop located on Calle Hoyos. The caller said that he had "locked" the perpetrator in the establishment so that he could not escape.

On arrival, the police found the suspect "in an advanced state of agitation", which explains why several patrols were sent to the scene for his arrest.

Unsuccessful resuscitation attempts

According to provincial police sources, the patrols also called an ambulance to the scene. The suspect reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. Although both the police and the medical staff performed CPR, their attempts were unsuccessful and the person died.

The relevant protocol was activated and the judicial committee was sent to the scene to proceed with the removal of the body.

According to witnesses, the deceased initially entered a Turkish food establishment shouting and appearing to be intoxicated. The workers threw him out of the premises and it was then that he reportedly entered the phone shop.